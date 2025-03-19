Himachal CM Mourns Loss of Prominent Advocate Dilip Sharma
Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourns the passing of Additional Advocate General Dilip Sharma, who died at 49 following a brief illness. Sharma was cremated with honors, attended by judiciary and government officials. The CM extended condolences to Sharma's family and praised his service.
Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Additional Advocate General Dilip Sharma. Sharma passed away on Tuesday evening at Chandigarh's PGIMER after a brief illness, at the age of 49, according to an official statement.
The Chief Minister described Sharma's sudden demise at such a young age as deeply unfortunate. He lauded Sharma's contributions during his two-year tenure as Additional Advocate General, where he served with distinction.
Sukhu extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul's peace. Sharma received a guard of honor during his cremation in Shimla, attended by state judiciary officials including Himachal Pradesh High Court Judges, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Bar Council President Piyush Verma, and senior government and legal officers. (ANI)
