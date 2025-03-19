Left Menu

Markets Brace for Fed Announcement Amid Economic Cooling

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged, despite concerns over trade policies affecting the economy. Analysts predict potential rate cuts, with focus on economic projections and President Trump's tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:21 IST
Markets Brace for Fed Announcement Amid Economic Cooling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures rallied slightly ahead of the Federal Reserve's crucial monetary policy decision, as investors grappled with trade policy uncertainties. The Fed is expected to maintain its overnight interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range as it releases its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET.

Traders anticipate a significant rate cut by at least 50 basis points by December, starting with a possible reduction in July, based on data analyzed by LSEG. Market focus will shift to new economic projections shedding light on how U.S. President Donald Trump's policies might influence growth, inflation, and unemployment.

Analysts and investors keenly await Trump's upcoming tariff announcements set for April 1, amid warnings of reciprocal trade barriers. Meanwhile, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq E-minis reported gains as Fed Chair Jerome Powell prepared to address economic concerns later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025