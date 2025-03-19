Drone Strikes Test Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement

In a high-stakes dispute, Russia and Ukraine have each accused the other of violating an agreement meant to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. This comes on the heels of a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agreement, which Putin agreed to but only in a limited capacity regarding energy targets, was accepted swiftly by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. However, drone strikes from each side have continued unabated, casting doubts on the sincerity of Moscow's intentions.

The breach immediately followed Trump's outreach to Putin, a move that has been met with trepidation by European allies. As discussions continue, the situation remains volatile, showcasing the fragile nature of international agreements in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)