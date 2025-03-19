Left Menu

Drone Strikes Test Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaching their agreement to pause attacks on energy targets, following a call between Putin and Trump. Despite a partial ceasefire deal, both nations continued launching drone strikes, raising doubts about Moscow's commitment and unsettling Western allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:21 IST
Drone Strikes Test Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes dispute, Russia and Ukraine have each accused the other of violating an agreement meant to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. This comes on the heels of a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agreement, which Putin agreed to but only in a limited capacity regarding energy targets, was accepted swiftly by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. However, drone strikes from each side have continued unabated, casting doubts on the sincerity of Moscow's intentions.

The breach immediately followed Trump's outreach to Putin, a move that has been met with trepidation by European allies. As discussions continue, the situation remains volatile, showcasing the fragile nature of international agreements in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025