Delhi's MCD Cracks Down on Unregistered Bulk Waste Generators Amid Political Turmoil

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intensifies efforts to register Bulk Waste Generators on its app, initiating action against defaulters. Meanwhile, political unrest disrupts MCD House proceedings as AAP and BJP councillors clashed over budget discussions.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:26 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is intensifying efforts to ensure the registration of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) on the MCD 311 App. Despite repeated reminders, only 1,075 BWGs have registered thus far. MCD now plans to issue show cause notices to non-compliant BWGs, encompassing commercial entities, hotels, educational institutions, and places of worship. These measures aim to enforce adherence to the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules and promote responsible waste management practices in the city.

Zonal Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take immediate action against defaulters. The MCD will oversee the registration process and will take stringent action against BWGs failing to comply. BWGs still have the opportunity to register via the MCD 311 App and are encouraged to adhere to waste management norms, with further guidance available on the official MCD website or through zonal offices.

Amid these developments, the MCD House proceedings witnessed a volatile scene as councillors from AAP and BJP clashed, resulting in disrupted budget discussions for the upcoming fiscal years, 2024-25 and 2025-26. Protesters, including Congress councillors, waved torn documents and chanted slogans, demanding respect for the Constitution. Despite the chaos, the discussions on revised budget estimates commenced, underscoring the tense political climate within the MCD. Leader of Opposition, Raja Iqbal Singh, criticized AAP, further fueling the political tension in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

