Wall Street Rallies Amid Fed Policy Anticipation and Trade Policy Jitters

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Wednesday, fueled by investor anticipation of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision against a backdrop of trade policy uncertainty.

The central bank is likely to maintain its benchmark interest rate, with projections indicating cuts later in the year. Analysts are focused on the potential impacts of President Trump's trade policies.

Boeing shares rose significantly, while Tesla also saw gains. Gold prices hit record levels as safe havens remained attractive. Venture Global enjoyed a rise after potential LNG export approval, amidst a market showing mixed responses to economic indicators and corporate forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)