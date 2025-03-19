Left Menu

BRS Leaders Criticize Telangana's 2025-26 Budget for Ignoring Key Promises

BRS leaders Harish Rao and Mohammed Mahmood Ali criticized the Telangana budget for 2025-26, accusing the Congress of neglecting key promises such as financial aid for women, increased pensions, and support for Muslim education and employment. The state focuses on infrastructure and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:05 IST
BRS Leaders Criticize Telangana's 2025-26 Budget for Ignoring Key Promises
BRS leader Harish Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao has sharply criticized the recently presented Telangana budget for the 2025-26 financial year. He highlighted the lack of allocations for the six guarantees promised by the Congress party, including financial support of Rs 2500 per month for women. Rao pointed out the absence of funds for increasing pensions for the elderly and widows, which the Congress had pledged to raise from Rs 2000 to 4000.

Adding to the criticism, BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali dismissed the budget as lacking innovation. He accused the Congress-led government of failing to deliver on its promises to the state's population, notably in education and employment for Muslims. He cited the unused employment and Urdu Academy budgets as examples of unfulfilled commitments.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka outlined the state's vision for the future, focusing on technological, infrastructural, and environmental improvements. The presentation of the budget, amounting to Rs 3,04,965 crore, included a significant emphasis on transforming Hyderabad into a major global city with initiatives like the Musi Riverfront Development Project and the 'Mega Master Plan 2050'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

