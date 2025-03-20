Venture Global Secures LNG Export Approval Amid Energy Dominance Push

The Trump administration took a significant step on Wednesday by approving Venture Global LNG's proposal to export natural gas from a facility in Louisiana. This move aligns with President Trump's ambition to position the U.S. as a leader in global oil and gas production and exportation.

The Department of Energy has authorized extensive exports from Venture Global's CP2 project, resulting in a notable 6.5% rise in the company's stock value amidst previous financial declines. Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted the benefits of expanding LNG exports for U.S. interests and allies abroad.

While securing federal approval marks progress, Venture Global faces additional hurdles with environmental impact assessments and federal regulators. Environmental advocates, including the NRDC, have raised legal challenges, underscoring concerns about emissions and regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)