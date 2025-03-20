Clash with Naxals on Chhattisgarh Border: A Turning Tide in Bastar's Transformation

Security forces are currently embroiled in a fierce exchange of gunfire with Naxal insurgents along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. The operation, which commenced early Thursday morning, is ongoing, according to local police reports. Further details on the situation are awaited.

In a strategic meeting earlier this week, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil an extensive development blueprint for the Bastar region. The master plan aims to transform Naxal-affected areas into thriving centers of infrastructure, industry, and tourism.

Chief Minister Sai informed the Prime Minister that naxalism in the state is nearing its end. Coordinated efforts by security forces, alongside active public participation, have spurred noteworthy advancements in the region, fostering public confidence in government-led initiatives. Joint police and central force operations have introduced developmental strides in several Naxal-affected strongholds.

The state government's current focus is on positioning Bastar as an emergent industrial and economic center, creating employment opportunities and elevating the quality of life for tribal communities. Reinforcing these efforts, last week saw the surrender of 17 Naxalites in Bijapur, further solidifying local faith in developmental policies, as noted by Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

Police efforts in February also led to the arrest of 18 Naxalites across various locations in Bijapur, with the confiscation of explosives. Security initiatives by the District Reserve Guard and Bhairamgarh Police have steadily dismantled Maoist activities, with recent operations neutralizing 31 Naxalites in the district's National Park area.

