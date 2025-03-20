Telangana Budget Criticism: Kishan Reddy Accuses State of Misleading Public

Union Minister and BJP's Telangana State President, G Kishan Reddy, launched a scathing critique of the state's budget on Thursday, calling it a compilation of "cooked up numbers and gimmicks." In a statement from his office, Reddy accused the Congress-led government of misleading the citizens with unrealistic and inflated figures intent on disguising the true economic situation.

Reddy highlighted a growing disillusionment among the public regarding the non-implementation of promised schemes under the Revanth Reddy-led administration. "The state's financial management has worsened, and the government's behavior has exacerbated fiscal concerns," he remarked, suggesting that the state's transition from BRS to Congress leadership has been fraught with financial missteps.

Despite grand announcements, Reddy alleged that Congress has overlooked its previous guarantees, failing to initiate the promised allocations. He pointed out discrepancies in GST revenue estimates, underscoring a significant deviation in projected versus actual figures for 2024-2025. Reddy also criticized the government's reliance on increased liquor excise taxes as a desperate revenue measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)