Left Menu

Insolation Energy Secures Lucrative Solar Power Project Contract

Insolation Energy has acquired a letter of intent for a comprehensive 38.43 MW solar project. The deal includes design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and a 25-year maintenance plan, awarded by Ajmer and Jaipur utilities, set for completion by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:56 IST
Insolation Energy Secures Lucrative Solar Power Project Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Insolation Energy announced receiving a letter of intent on Thursday for the comprehensive operation and maintenance of sun-powered projects totaling 38.43 megawatts.

The project, awarded by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning.

A 25-year operation and maintenance contract will commence upon project completion, scheduled for the financial year 2025-26. Insolation Energy, a prominent solar solutions provider, continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with this agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025