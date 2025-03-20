Insolation Energy Secures Lucrative Solar Power Project Contract

Insolation Energy announced receiving a letter of intent on Thursday for the comprehensive operation and maintenance of sun-powered projects totaling 38.43 megawatts.

The project, awarded by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning.

A 25-year operation and maintenance contract will commence upon project completion, scheduled for the financial year 2025-26. Insolation Energy, a prominent solar solutions provider, continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with this agreement.

