Insolation Energy Secures Lucrative Solar Power Project Contract
Insolation Energy has acquired a letter of intent for a comprehensive 38.43 MW solar project. The deal includes design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and a 25-year maintenance plan, awarded by Ajmer and Jaipur utilities, set for completion by the 2025-26 fiscal year.
New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:56 IST
Insolation Energy announced receiving a letter of intent on Thursday for the comprehensive operation and maintenance of sun-powered projects totaling 38.43 megawatts.
The project, awarded by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning.
A 25-year operation and maintenance contract will commence upon project completion, scheduled for the financial year 2025-26. Insolation Energy, a prominent solar solutions provider, continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with this agreement.
