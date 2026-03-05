Apraava Energy’s New Transmission Line: A Boost for Rajasthan's Renewable Infrastructure

On Thursday, Apraava Energy inaugurated a 400-kV transmission line and pooling substation in Rajasthan, marking a significant stride in renewable energy facilitation.

This development features a 22-km Fatehgarh IV Transmission Line in Barmer, designed to evacuate renewable energy efficiently from the state's renewable energy zones.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, emphasized the project's role in strengthening Rajasthan's transmission infrastructure, ensuring renewable energy reaches the country's remotest regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)