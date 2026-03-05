Apraava Energy’s New Transmission Line: A Boost for Rajasthan's Renewable Infrastructure
Apraava Energy has started operations of a 400-kV transmission line and substation in Rajasthan to aid renewable energy evacuation. The new infrastructure, part of a broader scheme, bolsters Rajasthan's capacity to transmit renewable power, aiding energy dispatch across remote areas, according to the company's statement.
On Thursday, Apraava Energy inaugurated a 400-kV transmission line and pooling substation in Rajasthan, marking a significant stride in renewable energy facilitation.
This development features a 22-km Fatehgarh IV Transmission Line in Barmer, designed to evacuate renewable energy efficiently from the state's renewable energy zones.
Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, emphasized the project's role in strengthening Rajasthan's transmission infrastructure, ensuring renewable energy reaches the country's remotest regions.
