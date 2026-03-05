Left Menu

Apraava Energy’s New Transmission Line: A Boost for Rajasthan's Renewable Infrastructure

Apraava Energy has started operations of a 400-kV transmission line and substation in Rajasthan to aid renewable energy evacuation. The new infrastructure, part of a broader scheme, bolsters Rajasthan's capacity to transmit renewable power, aiding energy dispatch across remote areas, according to the company's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:29 IST
Apraava Energy’s New Transmission Line: A Boost for Rajasthan's Renewable Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Apraava Energy inaugurated a 400-kV transmission line and pooling substation in Rajasthan, marking a significant stride in renewable energy facilitation.

This development features a 22-km Fatehgarh IV Transmission Line in Barmer, designed to evacuate renewable energy efficiently from the state's renewable energy zones.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, emphasized the project's role in strengthening Rajasthan's transmission infrastructure, ensuring renewable energy reaches the country's remotest regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

 Global
3
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

 Global
4
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026