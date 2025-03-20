Nagpur Unrest: Social Media Glorification Sparks Citywide Riots

On Thursday, Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell revealed that edits and circulation of violent content on social media contributed significantly to the escalation of riots in Nagpur. Cyber Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lohit Matani, identified Faheem Khan as a key figure behind the dissemination of these incendiary videos.

The riots, which erupted on Monday night, have led to the registration of four FIRs. These involve the editing and broadcasting of videos related to protests against Aurangzeb, as well as the glorification of violence, reportedly exacerbating tensions between communities.

Following the arrest of Faheem Khan, a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party, authorities have detained 50 individuals, including minors. In the wake of violence, Nagpur's authorities are working to restore peace, assess damages to civilian property, and maintain curfews in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)