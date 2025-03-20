Left Menu

Nagpur Unrest: Social Media Glorification Sparks Citywide Riots

Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell links social media edits with Nagpur riots. Accused Faheem Khan faces arrest over circulated videos. Authorities focus on restoring order and assessing property damage; meanwhile, 50 arrests have been made following the outbreak of violence that has kept parts of the city under curfew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:41 IST
Nagpur Unrest: Social Media Glorification Sparks Citywide Riots
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell revealed that edits and circulation of violent content on social media contributed significantly to the escalation of riots in Nagpur. Cyber Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lohit Matani, identified Faheem Khan as a key figure behind the dissemination of these incendiary videos.

The riots, which erupted on Monday night, have led to the registration of four FIRs. These involve the editing and broadcasting of videos related to protests against Aurangzeb, as well as the glorification of violence, reportedly exacerbating tensions between communities.

Following the arrest of Faheem Khan, a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party, authorities have detained 50 individuals, including minors. In the wake of violence, Nagpur's authorities are working to restore peace, assess damages to civilian property, and maintain curfews in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025