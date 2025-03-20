Sweden's Central Bank Holds Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

In a cautious move reflecting current economic uncertainties, Sweden's central bank opted to maintain its policy rate at 2.25% on Thursday. This decision aligns with economists' expectations, taking into account the lackluster performance of the domestic economy.

Moreover, the bank is vigilant about emerging signs of inflation that could disrupt economic stability. The global environment is also fraught with escalating trade tensions, adding another layer of complexity to Sweden's economic outlook.

The central bank's approach illustrates its careful navigation through these challenges, striving to support economic stability while being mindful of both domestic and international influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)