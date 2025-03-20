Left Menu

Big Win in 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan': 22 Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised security forces for neutralizing 22 Naxalites in Bijapur and Kanker, marking a major victory for the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. With a zero-tolerance approach, the government aims for a Naxal-free India by March next year, as thorough operations continue in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/X/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the tireless efforts of security forces after they successfully neutralized 22 Naxalites during significant operations in the districts of Bijapur and Kanker, Chhattisgarh. Lauding the achievement as a "big success", Shah emphasized the ongoing commitment towards the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'.

Highlighting the zero-tolerance stance on Naxalism, Shah reiterated his assurance that the Modi government is focusing on eradicating Naxal threats by March 31 next year. He noted the participation of a resolute security force that is maintaining pressure against those who resist surrender.

Police reports confirmed 18 Maoists were brought down during an operation at the Bijapur-Dantewada border, while four more were neutralized near the Kanker-Narayanpur border. Despite the loss of one Bijapur District Reserve Guard personnel, operations continue tirelessly with recovered automatic weapons and ongoing search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

