Jharkhand Boosts Rice Mill Capacity to Expedite Paddy Procurement

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to increase rice mill numbers to speed up paddy procurement and ensure timely farmer payments. This move addresses delays due to limited space and shortage of mills. A single-payment system proposal was debated due to potential corruption risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:39 IST
In a bid to streamline paddy procurement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Thursday that the state would enhance its rice milling capacity. The objective is to hasten paddy acquisition and guarantee prompt payment to farmers.

The announcement was in response to JLKM legislator Jairam Mahto's queries regarding delayed payments. Soren explained that the process follows a rotational system until completion, with increased mill numbers mitigating space constraints and payment delays.

While exploring payment mechanisms, Food Minister Irfan Ansari cautioned against a one-time payment system due to potential corruption. The discussion also touched on beneficiary removals from the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', with assurances for a review of the enrollment protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

