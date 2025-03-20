Jharkhand Boosts Rice Mill Capacity to Expedite Paddy Procurement

In a bid to streamline paddy procurement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Thursday that the state would enhance its rice milling capacity. The objective is to hasten paddy acquisition and guarantee prompt payment to farmers.

The announcement was in response to JLKM legislator Jairam Mahto's queries regarding delayed payments. Soren explained that the process follows a rotational system until completion, with increased mill numbers mitigating space constraints and payment delays.

While exploring payment mechanisms, Food Minister Irfan Ansari cautioned against a one-time payment system due to potential corruption. The discussion also touched on beneficiary removals from the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', with assurances for a review of the enrollment protocol.

