Adani Green Energy's Solar Expansion Boosts Capacity
Adani Green Energy has expanded its renewable capacity to 12,841 MW with a new 250 MW solar project in Rajasthan. The company's operational strength is showcased by the rise in its share price on the BSE, reflecting investor confidence.
Adani Green Energy has significantly boosted its operational renewable generation capacity to a formidable 12,841 MW. This milestone was achieved after the company's subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Ltd, successfully commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Bhimsar in Rajasthan.
The expansion underlines Adani Green Energy's commitment to increasing its renewable portfolio, marking a strong stride in the sustainable energy sector. The completion of this solar plant plays a pivotal role in reaching their environmental goals while enhancing their infrastructure capabilities.
Reflecting the market's positive reception to this development, Adani Green Energy's shares experienced a 1.35% hike, closing at Rs 923.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), underscoring heightened investor optimism.
