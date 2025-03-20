Adani Green Energy's Solar Expansion Boosts Capacity

Adani Green Energy has significantly boosted its operational renewable generation capacity to a formidable 12,841 MW. This milestone was achieved after the company's subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Ltd, successfully commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Bhimsar in Rajasthan.

The expansion underlines Adani Green Energy's commitment to increasing its renewable portfolio, marking a strong stride in the sustainable energy sector. The completion of this solar plant plays a pivotal role in reaching their environmental goals while enhancing their infrastructure capabilities.

Reflecting the market's positive reception to this development, Adani Green Energy's shares experienced a 1.35% hike, closing at Rs 923.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), underscoring heightened investor optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)