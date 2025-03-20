Left Menu

India's Strategic Oil Choices Amidst Global Sanctions

India's international oil purchase decisions prioritize national interests, as discussed in Parliament. While addressing questions on U.S. sanctions on Russian energy, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized prioritizing national considerations and sensitizing stakeholders. The U.S. has implemented restrictions impacting various entities in the Russian energy sector, with potential implications for India's oil sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:29 IST
India's Strategic Oil Choices Amidst Global Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is taking a calculated approach to international oil purchases, focusing on its national interests despite global geopolitical pressures. This stance was clarified by the Centre in a parliamentary session, highlighting the complexity of geopolitical influences on energy policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs elaborated in the Rajya Sabha on questions about U.S. sanctions targeting more than 400 Russian energy-related entities. MEA Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh provided insights into the U.S. sanctions that cover significant players and services in Russia's energy sector.

The U.S. has declared a 60-day transitional phase for entities dealing with these sanctioned Russian parties. In response, the Indian government is prioritizing the national interest, ensuring all stakeholders in its oil industry are aware of potential impacts, thereby striving to mitigate any adverse effects on its energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025