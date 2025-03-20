Efforts to Reopen Patiala Roads Amid Farmer Protests

In a crucial announcement, Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nanak Singh, on Thursday revealed concerted efforts to clear roads near the Shambu border, aiming to reopen them to traffic within the next 3-4 hours. Authorities dismantled tents erected by protesting farmers as part of this operation.

Singh indicated that once the roads are cleared, collaboration with Haryana officials will ascertain the safety of resuming traffic. Concurrently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will conduct a comprehensive inspection to certify the road's security for travel.

Earlier, farmers marching under the banners of the All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union headed to the residence of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal. This followed the removal of protesters from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border.

The police cleared temporary structures set up at the protest site and detained key farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, underlining increasing tensions.

Reacting to these developments, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema communicated via ANI, urging that farmer protests be staged in Delhi instead of Punjab, citing the adverse effects on local businesses and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)