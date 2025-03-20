Left Menu

Unlock the Potential of Tax Saving Fixed Deposits for Higher Returns

Tax Saving Fixed Deposits offer higher yields and tax benefits. With interest rates of 7-8% per annum under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, they provide a secure investment option. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers competitive rates making it attractive for those aiming to reduce tax burdens while increasing returns.

Bangalore | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:47 IST
  • India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India - In a financial landscape where investors are constantly on the lookout for secure yet lucrative options, Tax Saving Fixed Deposits have emerged as a beacon of hope. Offering higher yields and tax benefits, these deposits are becoming increasingly popular among savvy investors.

High interest rates, usually ranging between 7-8% per annum on a maximum deposit of Rs. 1.5 lakh over five years, make these deposits particularly attractive. The added advantage of tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961 further amplifies their appeal.

Financial institutions like Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are capitalizing on this demand by offering even more competitive rates, ensuring that investors not only secure their funds but also maximize their returns. This makes Tax Saving Fixed Deposits a preferred choice for those looking to reduce their tax burdens while enhancing their investment gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

