Delhi High Court Moves Tasleem Ahmed's Bail Plea to Roster Bench in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court has scheduled the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed for a hearing by the roster bench on March 25. This decision comes after a special bench had been addressing this plea alongside others from the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case accused.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing Ahmed, argued for the matter to be added to the roster bench, emphasizing the uniqueness of Ahmed's case compared to his co-accused.

The case involving Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, and others includes charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Earlier this year, Ahmed's bail plea was declined by a trial court, despite his arguments for parity with co-accused previously granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)