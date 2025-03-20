Left Menu

Delhi High Court Moves Tasleem Ahmed's Bail Plea to Roster Bench in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court has listed Tasleem Ahmed's bail plea for hearing by the roster bench on March 25. Previously dismissed by a trial court, Ahmed's plea seeks bail based on parity with co-accused granted bail. The case involves prominent defendants and stringent charges under the UAPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:49 IST
Delhi High Court Moves Tasleem Ahmed's Bail Plea to Roster Bench in 2020 Riots Case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has scheduled the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed for a hearing by the roster bench on March 25. This decision comes after a special bench had been addressing this plea alongside others from the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case accused.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing Ahmed, argued for the matter to be added to the roster bench, emphasizing the uniqueness of Ahmed's case compared to his co-accused.

The case involving Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, and others includes charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Earlier this year, Ahmed's bail plea was declined by a trial court, despite his arguments for parity with co-accused previously granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025