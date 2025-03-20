Chhattisgarh's Big Win Against Naxalism: 30 Neutralized in Major Police Operations

In a major breakthrough against longstanding insurgency, the Chhattisgarh government reported the neutralization of 30 Naxalites, achieved through coordinated security efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao highlighted this victory as part of a broader agenda to eliminate Naxal threats by 2047, a timeline set under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Security forces engaged in intense encounters in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur and the Kanker-Narayanpur border, resulting in the deaths of 26 and four Naxalites respectively. The operation was hailed as a 'big success' by both Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and other officials, emphasizing the relentless commitment to counter-insurgency efforts.

Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo attributed ongoing violence to armed Naxal factions, underscoring the necessity of anti-Maoist operations. Over 60 paramilitary battalions are deployed across affected regions, ensuring robust government measures against Naxalism. Despite operational challenges, the security forces' resolve remains unwavering, highlighted by the recovery of automatic weapons amidst continued skirmishes.

