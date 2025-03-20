Chhattisgarh's Big Win Against Naxalism: 30 Neutralized in Major Police Operations
In a significant counter-insurgency operation, the Chhattisgarh government announced the elimination of 30 Naxalites as part of a broader strategy to eradicate Naxalism by 2047. This achievement marks a critical success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, aimed at ensuring regional security.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough against longstanding insurgency, the Chhattisgarh government reported the neutralization of 30 Naxalites, achieved through coordinated security efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao highlighted this victory as part of a broader agenda to eliminate Naxal threats by 2047, a timeline set under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
Security forces engaged in intense encounters in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur and the Kanker-Narayanpur border, resulting in the deaths of 26 and four Naxalites respectively. The operation was hailed as a 'big success' by both Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and other officials, emphasizing the relentless commitment to counter-insurgency efforts.
Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo attributed ongoing violence to armed Naxal factions, underscoring the necessity of anti-Maoist operations. Over 60 paramilitary battalions are deployed across affected regions, ensuring robust government measures against Naxalism. Despite operational challenges, the security forces' resolve remains unwavering, highlighted by the recovery of automatic weapons amidst continued skirmishes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Investing in people and innovation themes define the Viksit Bharat roadmap: PM Narendra Modi at post-Budget webinar on Employment.
Tourism can generate employment for youth; infrastructure status for tourism sector will increase its share in GDP: PM Modi.
PM Modi Champions People-Centric Investment at Post-Budget Webinar
Govt has provided skill training to 3 crore youth since 2014, giving importance to job creation: PM Modi at post-Budget webinar on Employment.
PM Modi called for investments in healthcare to boost medical tourism as the sector has potential to create jobs for youth.