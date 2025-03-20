Himachal Pradesh Fights for Power: Legal Battle and Dam Safety Concerns Highlighted

In a bold move, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed on Thursday that the state is seeking legal opinions to reclaim power projects operating without fixed timelines. Speaking at the International Conference on Dam Safety, he emphasized the economic impact of this oversight.

Sukhu expressed concern over undefined timelines for licences granted to power generation companies, leading to substantial losses for the state. Many projects, he noted, lack deadlines for state takeover, prompting legal battles for their return. The international conference is set to continue until March 22, 2025.

Addressing broader issues, the Chief Minister pointed to the hydel power potential of Himachal Pradesh, which positions it as a global hub in renewable energy. He voiced support for families displaced by dam construction and called for measures against natural calamities and emphasized dam safety under evolving climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)