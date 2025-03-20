Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Fights for Power: Legal Battle and Dam Safety Concerns Highlighted

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addresses the state's legal efforts to reclaim power projects and highlights the importance of dam safety amidst climate challenges. The government seeks solutions for unresolved issues, including displaced families and potential threats from cloudbursts and dam management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh Fights for Power: Legal Battle and Dam Safety Concerns Highlighted
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed on Thursday that the state is seeking legal opinions to reclaim power projects operating without fixed timelines. Speaking at the International Conference on Dam Safety, he emphasized the economic impact of this oversight.

Sukhu expressed concern over undefined timelines for licences granted to power generation companies, leading to substantial losses for the state. Many projects, he noted, lack deadlines for state takeover, prompting legal battles for their return. The international conference is set to continue until March 22, 2025.

Addressing broader issues, the Chief Minister pointed to the hydel power potential of Himachal Pradesh, which positions it as a global hub in renewable energy. He voiced support for families displaced by dam construction and called for measures against natural calamities and emphasized dam safety under evolving climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025