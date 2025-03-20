India's Leap Towards Digital Independence: Indigenous Web Browser Initiative Announced

Celebrating World Happiness Day, the Government of India has reinforced its dedication to advancing digital empowerment through indigenous solutions, a move that complements the country's goal of becoming technologically self-reliant. The Ministry of Electronics & IT highlighted its commitment with the announcement of the Indigenous Web Browser Development Challenge, part of the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

A landmark event on March 20, 2025, unveiled the winners of this challenge, emphasizing innovations tailored for Indian consumers. Spearheaded by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Bangalore, this initiative aims to shift India's IT focus towards indigenous software and hardware products.

Notably, the competition attracted substantial interest, with participation across diverse sectors, demonstrating significant creative prowess and expertise. The creation of a new web browser serves as a cornerstone for building an Indian digital ecosystem. Zoho Corporation took the top prize, with startups Team PING and Team Ajna recognized as runner-ups. This initiative highlights the abundant talent in India's smaller cities and marks a vital step towards achieving digital sovereignty with robust security data measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)