Reopening Lifeline: Snow Clearance Underway on Strategic Highway in Ladakh

In a critical move to enhance connectivity in the snowbound Ladakh region, snow clearance operations have started on National Highway-3 as part of Project HIMANK. According to the Border Roads Organisation, this initiative is pivotal in re-establishing the route that is essential for civilians and defense personnel alike.

The operation is taking place in harsh weather conditions. Several teams of skilled personnel, assisted by heavy machinery, are dedicated to removing vast snow accumulations along key sections of the highway. These efforts are crucial as National Highway-03, linking Manali to Leh, remains an indispensable corridor for transport and logistics, crucially serving armed forces posted in Ladakh's high-altitude terrains. Owing to substantial winter snowfalls, the highway becomes impassable for months, necessitating restoration before summer.

Teams from the 111 RCC/753 BRTF are toiling tirelessly in sub-zero climates, confronting snow drifts as high as 10 to 15 feet in many areas along the route. The operation faces heightened challenges near the High Altitude Tanglang La Pass at 17,500 feet, known for severe snowfalls and frequent avalanches. Despite these formidable barriers, the Snow Clearance Teams remain resolute in their mission to reopen the road efficiently and safely. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)