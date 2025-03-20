Gujarat CM Inspires Youth Appointed to Water Resources Department

At a recent ceremony, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on newly appointed youths in the state's Water Resources Department to approach their roles with integrity and commitment. Emphasizing that government service is more than just a position or financial gain, he urged them to see it as an opportunity to diligently fulfill their responsibilities.

The event, where over 450 youths received their appointment letters, was attended by dignitaries including Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State Mukesh Patel. Addressing the recruits, Chief Minister Patel projected a vision for a 'Viksit Gujarat' by 2047, urging the new employees to contribute actively towards this goal, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans.

Highlighting multifaceted roles, Patel stressed the importance of listening to and resolving public concerns efficiently, as well as engaging in nationwide campaigns for water conservation and environmental preservation. The Chief Minister announced the state's recruitment plans, including a phased process to fill 600 additional positions by 2025, and emphasized the need for collaboration and proactive service.

