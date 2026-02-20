Scrap Dealer's Integrity Shines Through Lost-Found Gold Tale

In a remarkable tale of integrity and good faith, Ballabhgarh scrap dealer Haji Akhtar Khan stumbled upon a stash of gold while sorting through junk he had purchased months earlier. The jewellery, valued at 15 lakh rupees, belonged to the Ashok Sharma family, who had accidentally discarded it during a Diwali clean-up.

Understanding the significance of his discovery, Khan immediately contacted the police to ensure the gold was returned to its rightful owners. His actions have won him widespread praise and made him a viral sensation on social media, with many hailing him as a paragon of honesty.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jitesh Malhotra, confirmed the details, highlighting how Khan's integrity helped reunite the Sharmas with their lost treasures. The Sharma family expressed profound gratitude for Khan's actions, calling him a 'living example of honesty.'