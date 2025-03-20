Justice Sought: Shocking Case of Alleged Gang-Rape in West Tripura

In a harrowing incident, a differently-abled woman in West Tripura district was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and six others, police authorities reported on Thursday. The detestable crime has shocked the local community, prompting widespread calls for justice.

The horrific assault purportedly took place on January 5 when the accused husband, identified as Subrata Dey, and his cohorts allegedly consumed alcohol at Dey's residence and then proceeded to attack the woman. It was only after enduring months of trauma that the victim confided in her father, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the Amtali Police Station on March 14, naming seven accused in total.

Responding to the complaint, a police case was immediately registered and an investigation commenced. Subrata Dey was apprehended on Tuesday night, though the six other accused remain at large. Investigating officer Sushmita Debnath has affirmed ongoing efforts to capture the fugitives, while Amtali SDPO Shankar Chandra Nath underscored the urgency of tracing them soon.

Subrata Dey was presented before the court, where police requested his custody for further interrogation. As public outcry grows, authorities emphasize the imperative of swift and decisive action in bringing all culprits to justice. Further developments are eagerly awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)