Syria's humanitarian crisis: 16.5 million in need amid continuing conflict

Syria's humanitarian crisis: 16.5 million in need amid continuing conflict
UNHCR projects that up to 3.5 million refugees and IDPs may return this year, underscoring the urgent need for investments in recovery and reintegration efforts. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The legacy of the Syrian conflict, which saw the overthrow of the Assad regime in December last year, is that 16.5 million people are in dire need of assistance, making it one of the largest humanitarian crises globally, a senior UN humanitarian said on Thursday.

 

Briefing journalists in New York from Damascus, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, explained that the country remains at a critical juncture as the situation continues to worsen despite the hope sparked by the fall of Assad.

The presence of landmines and explosive remnants of war continues to pose a deadly threat, with over 600 casualties reported since December – a third of whom were children.

Efforts towards stability

Despite the grim circumstances, there has been some movement toward stability.

Since December, 1.2 million people have returned to their homes, including 885,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 302,000 refugees.

UNHCR projects that up to 3.5 million refugees and IDPs may return this year, underscoring the urgent need for investments in recovery and reintegration efforts.

Key obstacles include lack of basic services, security risks and missing legal documentation.

Ongoing hostilities

Despite progress, active hostilities continue in northern, southern and coastal Syria, displacing thousands and creating difficulties for aid delivery.

The recent escalation in coastal areas has resulted in hundreds of casualties and significant damage to infrastructure, including health facilities.

“To prevent further suffering, all parties must commit to de-escalation and abide by international humanitarian law,” said Mr. Abdelmoula, stressing that immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access is crucial to deliver aid.

Funding and economic challenges

The situation is further complicated by severe economic challenges, including cash shortages, limited electricity and rising prices, which hamper aid efforts and access to basic services.

“The freeze of funding for humanitarian activities in January has severely impacted operations, especially in northeast Syria, particularly in informal settlements and IDP camps,” Mr. Abdelmoula explained.

The UN and its partners are adapting by scaling up humanitarian operations to address the growing needs of the population.

The path to recovery

For Syria's long-term stability, economic revitalisation and inclusive recovery efforts are crucial.

The UN has developed a transitional action plan aimed at reducing poverty, supporting refugee reintegration and strengthening institutions. However, international support is needed to ensure the success of these efforts.

“The cost of inaction [...] is much more expensive than responding to the immediate needs of the Syrian people,” Mr. Abdelmoula concluded.

