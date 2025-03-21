Left Menu

Punjab Govt Engages Farmers' Unions in Crucial Talks Amid Border Clearing Controversy

After the Punjab police cleared border areas of protest structures, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian seeks talks with farmers' unions in Chandigarh. Tensions remain following police actions, with some farmer leaders detained. The meeting aims to address grievances and ensure peaceful resolutions to ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:18 IST
Punjab Agriculture minister Gurmeet Sing Khuddian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of actions by Punjab police to dismantle temporary structures at the Sambhu and Khanauri borders, state Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has brokered a meeting with leaders from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). This crucial dialogue is set to take place in Chandigarh on Friday, as per an announcement by the agriculture department.

The operation, led by DIG Mandeep Singh on March 20, involved relocating moveable tractors and trolleys several kilometers away from the borders. Singh commended the farmers for their cooperation and assured that authorities are taking steps to safeguard the well-being of detained individuals.

The situation has sparked political tension, with farmer leaders such as Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher arrested during protests against unfulfilled promises by the central government. The Shiromani Akali Dal has criticized the government for its handling of the farmers' grievances, expressing concerns over delayed commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

