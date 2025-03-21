Left Menu

VINSSEN Achieves Type Approval for 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

VINSSEN, a leader in maritime hydrogen fuel cell technology, received Type Approval from RINA for its 60kW maritime fuel cell stack. This approval bolsters international confidence and marks a step towards commercializing a 120kW system, reinforcing VINSSEN's role in reducing maritime carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:05 IST
VINSSEN Achieves Type Approval for 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

VINSSEN, a maritime decarbonization tech leader specializing in hydrogen fuel cells, has secured Type Approval from RINA for its 60kW maritime fuel cell stack. This endorsement boosts the momentum for demonstrating and commercializing the company's 120kW power generation system, underscoring VINSSEN's leadership in eco-friendly maritime solutions globally.

Driven by innovation, VINSSEN has pioneered hydrogen fuel cell technology in the maritime domain, advancing projects worldwide despite legal challenges. Utilizing regulatory sandboxes effectively, the company ensures rigorous technology verification and certification, showcasing its expertise and commitment to sustainable maritime advancements.

RINA's recent Type Approval enhances global trust in hydrogen fuel cell technology for green shipping and signifies a major leap toward commercialization. VINSSEN's dedication to using hydrogen fuel cells as a solution for cutting maritime carbon emissions is effectively manifested in this milestone achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025