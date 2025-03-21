VINSSEN Achieves Type Approval for 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

VINSSEN, a maritime decarbonization tech leader specializing in hydrogen fuel cells, has secured Type Approval from RINA for its 60kW maritime fuel cell stack. This endorsement boosts the momentum for demonstrating and commercializing the company's 120kW power generation system, underscoring VINSSEN's leadership in eco-friendly maritime solutions globally.

Driven by innovation, VINSSEN has pioneered hydrogen fuel cell technology in the maritime domain, advancing projects worldwide despite legal challenges. Utilizing regulatory sandboxes effectively, the company ensures rigorous technology verification and certification, showcasing its expertise and commitment to sustainable maritime advancements.

RINA's recent Type Approval enhances global trust in hydrogen fuel cell technology for green shipping and signifies a major leap toward commercialization. VINSSEN's dedication to using hydrogen fuel cells as a solution for cutting maritime carbon emissions is effectively manifested in this milestone achievement.

