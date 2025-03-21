Left Menu

Tamil Nadu FM Criticizes Union Government Over NEET, Language Funding, and Budget Allocation

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticized the Union Government for enforcing NEET and CUET exams, terming them as 'modern caste-based schemes'. He condemned disproportionate funding for Hindi and Sanskrit over Tamil and accused the central budget of favoring specific states, while highlighting Tamil Nadu's commitment to equitable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, vociferously criticized the Union Government in a State assembly session, accusing it of imposing NEET and CUET exams. Thennarasu labeled these educational requirements a 'modern Kula Kalvi scheme', urging for attention to the state's educational advancements with new colleges and lessons prioritizing student welfare.

The Finance Minister further expressed discontent over the allocation of funds, pointing out a stark discrepancy in financial support aimed at promoting Hindi and Sanskrit when compared to Tamil. He highlighted the significant disparity, questioning the central government's budgetary priorities.

Moreover, Thennarasu lambasted the Union Budget for perceived favoritism towards certain states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, arguing that Tamil Nadu's financial planning focuses on balanced development across all districts. He also criticized the uneven railway project funding, contrasting Tamil Nadu's allocations over three years with Uttar Pradesh's single-year funding, and cited delays in releasing funds for Chennai's Metro as evidence of partiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

