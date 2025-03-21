Justice Varma Faces Collegium Scrutiny Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, is contemplating actions against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court. An adverse report alleging the recovery of cash from his residence has sparked the need for this review.

On Thursday, the Collegium advanced its recommendation for Justice Varma's transfer to the Allahabad High Court, his parent institution. While this marks a significant step, the process is ongoing and further action may be taken as needed.

Justice Varma, who has been serving at the Delhi High Court since October 2021, originally assumed his judicial role at the Allahabad High Court in 2014. The details of the Collegium's decision have not yet been made public on the Supreme Court's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)