Justice Varma Faces Collegium Scrutiny Amid Controversy
The Supreme Court Collegium is considering follow-up action against Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi High Court. An adverse report suggesting cash recovery from his residence during a fire has prompted recommendations for his transfer to Allahabad High Court. The Collegium's decision awaits official documentation.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, is contemplating actions against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court. An adverse report alleging the recovery of cash from his residence has sparked the need for this review.
On Thursday, the Collegium advanced its recommendation for Justice Varma's transfer to the Allahabad High Court, his parent institution. While this marks a significant step, the process is ongoing and further action may be taken as needed.
Justice Varma, who has been serving at the Delhi High Court since October 2021, originally assumed his judicial role at the Allahabad High Court in 2014. The details of the Collegium's decision have not yet been made public on the Supreme Court's website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Orders Quick Facelift for Jama Masjid
Allahabad High Court Ruling: Breast Grabbing Doesn't Equal Rape
Outrage Over Allahabad High Court's Controversial Ruling on Definition of Rape
Allahabad High Court Demands Compliance with UP Gangsters Act
Senior lawyer urges Delhi HC chief justice to take action on reported 'huge cash recovery' from Justice Yashwant Varma's house.