Uttarakhand Hosts Camps to Mark Three Years of Development

In an initiative aimed at marking three years of dynamic governance, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for the organization of multipurpose camps across district headquarters. Scheduled from March 22 to March 25, these camps seek to efficiently deliver government services while fostering transparency and accessibility.

Dhami emphasized the importance of reaching every eligible citizen, ensuring they benefit from the government's developmental programs. The Chief Minister underscored the historical steps taken by the state for public welfare and reaffirmed the commitment to making government schemes accessible to even the remotest beneficiaries.

Urging maximal citizen participation, Dhami appealed to the people to attend these camps and spread the word. The government remains keen on empowering the youth, having provided self-employment to over 50,000 individuals under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, thus fostering a new wave of entrepreneurship and opportunity creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)