Catastrophic Blaze Grounds Heathrow: A Wake-Up Call for Energy Infrastructure

A devastating fire at a power sub-station in London led to a complete shutdown of Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest hub, impacting nearly 290,000 passengers. Energy Minister Ed Miliband called the blaze 'catastrophic' and noted its impact on both primary and back-up power systems.

Despite having emergency mechanisms in place, the extent of the fire also compromised these systems. 'There was a back-up generator, but that was also affected by the fire, which gives a sense of how unusual and unprecedented it was,' Miliband explained to Sky News.

The National Grid is in the process of restoring power using alternative back-up systems. Meanwhile, the government prioritizes understanding the fire's cause to draw lessons for future infrastructure improvements in the UK.

