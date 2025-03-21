Left Menu

India's Historic Coal Production Milestone: A Proud Achievement

India has reached a historic milestone by producing 1 billion tonnes of coal in the current fiscal year, emphasizing its commitment to energy security and self-reliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated this achievement, highlighting its importance for economic growth and the dedication of the coal sector's workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:13 IST
India's Historic Coal Production Milestone: A Proud Achievement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has shattered records by producing 1 billion tonnes of coal in the current fiscal year, marking a triumphant feat for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this as a proud achievement, underscoring the country's commitment to energy security and self-reliance.

This production milestone showcases India's stature as one of the world's largest economies, reliant on coal as a primary energy source. With 997.83 million tonnes produced in 2023-24, the country continues to push boundaries in energy production.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, praised the industry's workforce for their dedication. He emphasized that advanced technologies and responsible mining practices have contributed to this landmark achievement, meeting increasing power demands and driving economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025