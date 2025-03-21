India's Historic Coal Production Milestone: A Proud Achievement

India has shattered records by producing 1 billion tonnes of coal in the current fiscal year, marking a triumphant feat for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this as a proud achievement, underscoring the country's commitment to energy security and self-reliance.

This production milestone showcases India's stature as one of the world's largest economies, reliant on coal as a primary energy source. With 997.83 million tonnes produced in 2023-24, the country continues to push boundaries in energy production.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, praised the industry's workforce for their dedication. He emphasized that advanced technologies and responsible mining practices have contributed to this landmark achievement, meeting increasing power demands and driving economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)