Yogi Adityanath: Unwavering Dedication to Ram Mandir and Ayodhya's Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the Timeless Ayodhya: Literature and Arts Festival, emphasized his unwavering dedication to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, indicating his willingness to lose political power for the cause of Ram Mandir.

Addressing the festival, CM Adityanath praised the transformation of Deepotsav into a hallmark celebration in Ayodhya, crediting meticulous planning and grassroots involvement. He underscored its significance as a cultural revitalization of the region.

CM Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of blending heritage with progress, facilitating pilgrimage to Ayodhya's Shri Ram Mandir. He also highlighted Ayodhya's role as the inspirational base of India's Sanatan culture and the birthplace of Lord Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)