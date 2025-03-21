Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath: Unwavering Dedication to Ram Mandir and Ayodhya's Heritage

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, at the Ayodhya festival, reaffirmed his commitment to the Ram Mandir, willing to lose power for its cause. He credited PM Modi for the cultural revival in Ayodhya, celebrating the Deepotsav festival and preserving the heritage of India's Sanatan land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:43 IST
Yogi Adityanath: Unwavering Dedication to Ram Mandir and Ayodhya's Heritage
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya (Photo/@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the Timeless Ayodhya: Literature and Arts Festival, emphasized his unwavering dedication to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, indicating his willingness to lose political power for the cause of Ram Mandir.

Addressing the festival, CM Adityanath praised the transformation of Deepotsav into a hallmark celebration in Ayodhya, crediting meticulous planning and grassroots involvement. He underscored its significance as a cultural revitalization of the region.

CM Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of blending heritage with progress, facilitating pilgrimage to Ayodhya's Shri Ram Mandir. He also highlighted Ayodhya's role as the inspirational base of India's Sanatan culture and the birthplace of Lord Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025