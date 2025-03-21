Ceasefire Breaks: Aid Supply Halt in Gaza Alarms UN Agency
Aid supplies to Gaza have dramatically decreased, a situation the United Nations Palestinian relief agency finds alarming. For the longest period since October 2023's conflict began, no supplies have entered Gaza, reversing progress made during the six-week ceasefire, reported UNRWA's Sam Rose from Central Gaza.
In a disturbing turn of events, the United Nations Palestinian relief agency reports a significant reduction in aid supplies to Gaza.
According to Sam Rose from UNRWA, this marks the longest period with no supplies entering Gaza since the conflict erupted in October 2023.
The halt threatens to undo all progress achieved over the past six-week ceasefire, he told reporters from Central Gaza.
