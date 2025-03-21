NSE Launches Website to Boost Municipal Bond Market

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced the introduction of a specialized website on Friday, aiming to enhance the credibility and visibility of municipal bond markets across India.

This centralized platform will serve as a valuable resource for market participants by providing comprehensive data on Indian municipal bonds, including issuances, credit ratings, trading volumes, intrinsic yields, and prices. It will also feature the performance history of the Nifty India Municipal Bond Index.

This initiative is designed to improve transparency, accessibility, and investor awareness within the municipal bonds market, ultimately strengthening investor confidence. Ashwani Bhatia, Sebi's Whole-Time Member, highlighted the website's role in bridging information gaps and attracting investors to fund urban development projects.

