Massive Blaze Halts Operations at Heathrow Airport

Emergency services and police are collaborating to determine the cause of a large fire at an electrical sub-station near London's Heathrow Airport. The massive blaze forced the closure of the airport on Friday, severely disrupting operations.

Fire-fighting teams worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control as investigations got underway. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure servicing one of the world's most active travel hubs.

Authorities are now focused on ensuring safety and restoring services while addressing the severe disruptions caused to air travel schedules at the airport.

