CBI Cracks Down on Bribery Scandal Involving Power Grid Officials

The CBI apprehended a Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation and a Deputy General Manager of a private firm over a Rs 2.4 lakh bribe. The exchange allegedly aimed to expedite bill processing for contracts. The investigation expands to include various officials and private company representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two individuals, including a senior official from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. and a deputy from a private firm, following the alleged exchange of a Rs 2.4 lakh bribe. The bribe was reportedly intended to secure undue advantages in processing bills related to PSU contracts awarded to the private company.

The detained individuals are identified as Uday Kumar, Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India, and Suman Singh, Deputy General Manager of KEC International Limited. The CBI had previously filed a case on March 19 against six accused, including the senior manager from Power Grid Corporation and four representatives from the private company, all allegedly colluding to facilitate undue bill processing in exchange for illegal gratification.

On the day of the planned bribe exchange, the CBI set up a sting operation, capturing the Power Grid Corporation's Senior General Manager immediately after he accepted the bribe amount from the private company's deputy representative. Subsequently, searches at their premises in Sikar, Jaipur, and Mohali uncovered several incriminating documents and digital devices, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

