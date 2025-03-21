Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Drama: BJP MLAs Suspended Amid Allegations of Honey Trap Conspiracy

The Karnataka Assembly has suspended 18 BJP MLAs for disrupting proceedings. Tensions escalated after allegations of a honey trap attempt on a minister. This led to chaotic scenes, with BJP legislators demanding a judicial probe. However, the government insists on a fair enquiry, maintaining no protection for the guilty in the controversy.

Karantaka Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Karnataka Assembly has voted to suspend 18 BJP MLAs for a period of six months following disruptions during its Friday session. The bill, which was presented by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, passed amid considerable uproar from the opposition.

The disruptions saw BJP legislators storming the Well of the House, tearing papers, and throwing them at Speaker UT Khader. This chaotic scene unfolded against the backdrop of the Assembly passing a bill that provides four per cent reservation to minorities, including Muslims, in contract work.

Earlier in the session, a separate controversy erupted involving Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who alleged a honey trap attempt against him. The claims led to heightened tensions, with BJP legislators holding CDs as purported evidence and calling for a judicial investigation. Despite these demands, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that a high-level inquiry would proceed, insisting that no one found guilty would be shielded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

