L&T Boosts Financial Muscle with Major Borrowing Proposal

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has strategically enhanced its financial operations as the board approved a substantial borrowing proposal amounting to Rs 12,000 crore. This decision, announced on Friday, indicates L&T's robust plans for expansion, potentially through external commercial borrowings, term loans, or non-convertible debentures.

During the same board meeting, Subramanian Sarma was appointed as Deputy Managing Director and President of L&T, effective April 2, 2025, until February 3, 2028. His appointment reflects the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team in the competitive energy sector.

In addition, the board approved the re-appointments of S. V. Desai and T. Madhava Das as Whole-time Directors. Their continuity in leadership roles ensures sustained governance and strategic oversight until 2030 for Desai and for another five-year term for Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)