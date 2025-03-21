Amit Shah's Zero-Tolerance: Transforming National Security and Kashmir's Future

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's emphatic speech in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting Shah's firm position on Article 370 and national security issues. Speaking to ANI, Pal emphasized Shah's determination, noting his repeated assertions about the adverse impacts of Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pal noted significant developments in Jammu & Kashmir post-Article 370, including increased reservations for OBCs and women, successful Panchayat elections, and a decline in violence during the Lok Sabha elections. He also mentioned Shah's commitment to eradicating Naxalism in India and praised the government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

During the Rajya Sabha session, Shah addressed key challenges to India's security over the past four decades: terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast, and left-wing Naxalism. He criticized past governments for their lenient policies but praised the Modi government's strategic responses, including the surgical strike in 2016 and Balakot airstrike in 2019, in combating cross-border terrorism.

Shah described the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, as a historic move towards ending separatism in Kashmir. He credited the constitutional framers for making Article 370 temporary, which empowered the government to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India. Peaceful elections in Kashmir and increased voter turnout marked significant achievements in the region, reinforcing Shah's zero-tolerance stance on national security.

Deep gratitude was expressed by Shah towards the state police and paramilitary forces for their contributions to strengthening India's internal security and border protection, acknowledging their sacrifices in this enduring journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)