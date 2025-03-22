AAP Protests Against BJP Over Alleged Non-Implementation of Mahila Samman Yojana

In a heated protest on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to the streets against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to implement the Mahila Samman Yojana. The program promises financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. AAP insists that not only has no money been disbursed, but the registration process has yet to commence, dubbing BJP's promise a 'Jumla', or gimmick.

Addressing the protest, Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, publicly challenged the BJP, recalling Prime Minister Modi's election promise that women would begin receiving payments by March 8. Displaying a dummy cheque labeled 'Bank of Jumla', she criticized the perceived inaction, accusing BJP of reneging on their commitments.

State convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj echoed these sentiments, expressing hopes that their symbolic gesture might spur the government into fulfilling its promises. In contrast, BJP officials, including Union Minister JP Nadda, announced the approval of a different scheme, the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, aiming to provide similar financial benefits to women in Delhi.

During a public event commemorating International Women's Day, Nadda affirmed the financial backing of Rs 5100 crore for the initiative and commended Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her role in its implementation. Meanwhile, the Delhi CM reassured that preparatory steps, including forming a committee, are underway, with registration set to begin soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)