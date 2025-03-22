Left Menu

Pakistan Takes Bold Step Towards Crypto Regulation with PCC Launch

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced the launch of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) to shape the nation's digital asset landscape. The PCC aims to establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, promoting economic growth while ensuring stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move to position Pakistan as a leader in digital finance, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) at its inaugural meeting. The PCC is set to become the central body for coordinating the development of a regulatory framework for digital assets and blockchain technology.

Speaking at the meeting, Aurangzeb highlighted the government's commitment to creating a transparent financial ecosystem that not only attracts investment but also empowers the youth and integrates emerging technologies. The PCC's role will be crucial in bringing together regulators and industry stakeholders.

The launch of the PCC reflects Pakistan's strategic approach to embrace blockchain and cryptocurrencies. By fostering a balanced regulatory environment, the government aims to safeguard economic stability while exploring the vast potential of digital assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

