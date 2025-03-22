Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis Commends Police, Vows Recovery from Rioters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday the arrest of 92 individuals in connection with the March 17 violence in Nagpur, marked by stone pelting and vehicle arson. Earlier, Fadnavis conducted a review meeting at the Nagpur Police Headquarters to address the unrest.

At a subsequent press conference, CM Fadnavis, who also heads the state's Home Ministry, attributed the violence to false social media rumors alleging the burning of a sacred 'chadar'. He stated that these unfounded claims incited the rioting, involving significant destruction, including stones hurled and vehicles torched.

Fadnavis praised the police for quickly subduing the situation, despite injuries to several officers. He confirmed that 104 individuals were identified, and further arrests are anticipated. The Chief Minister vowed to recoup damages from those responsible, potentially through property seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)