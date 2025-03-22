Global Leaders Converge in India for Landmark Land Governance Workshop

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, is set to host an 'International Workshop on Land Governance' in Gurugram. Scheduled for March 24 to 29, 2025, the workshop will attract delegates from 22 countries to address land governance challenges.

This six-day event will highlight India's SVAMITVA Scheme, showcasing innovative drone mapping techniques that grant legal ownership documents. Over 40 senior officials will exchange insights on land governance advancements and sustainable development, supported by immersive sessions on high-resolution mapping and geospatial technologies.

The agenda includes practical demonstrations of drone surveys and exhibits showcasing modern land governance technologies. A Drone Vendors' Exhibition will feature state-of-the-art mapping tools, complemented by participation from industry leaders and government agencies advancing land management systems and developmental goals.

