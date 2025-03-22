Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge in India for Landmark Land Governance Workshop

India hosts an international workshop in Gurugram on land governance, highlighting its SVAMITVA Scheme. Participants from 22 countries will explore best practices, delve into drone survey techniques, and witness cutting-edge exhibitions. The event aims to address global land governance challenges, promoting sustainable development and improved land ownership systems.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, is set to host an 'International Workshop on Land Governance' in Gurugram. Scheduled for March 24 to 29, 2025, the workshop will attract delegates from 22 countries to address land governance challenges.

This six-day event will highlight India's SVAMITVA Scheme, showcasing innovative drone mapping techniques that grant legal ownership documents. Over 40 senior officials will exchange insights on land governance advancements and sustainable development, supported by immersive sessions on high-resolution mapping and geospatial technologies.

The agenda includes practical demonstrations of drone surveys and exhibits showcasing modern land governance technologies. A Drone Vendors' Exhibition will feature state-of-the-art mapping tools, complemented by participation from industry leaders and government agencies advancing land management systems and developmental goals.

