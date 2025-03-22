Chariot Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Anekal Festival
During a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru, a towering 100-feet chariot collapsed, resulting in one death and one injury. Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred at 6 pm, as reported by the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, a towering 100-feet chariot toppled during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru Rural, claiming one life and leaving another person injured. The tragic event took place around 6 pm on Saturday, according to CK Baba, Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural.
'A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital,' stated SP Bengaluru Rural in an official report. This shocking event has left the community in mourning.
As authorities endeavor to unravel the circumstances surrounding the accident, more details are anticipated. The investigation is currently underway, with officials focused on uncovering the causes behind the catastrophic collapse. This incident has cast a somber shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
