Chariot Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Anekal Festival

In a harrowing incident, a towering 100-feet chariot toppled during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru Rural, claiming one life and leaving another person injured. The tragic event took place around 6 pm on Saturday, according to CK Baba, Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural.

'A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital,' stated SP Bengaluru Rural in an official report. This shocking event has left the community in mourning.

As authorities endeavor to unravel the circumstances surrounding the accident, more details are anticipated. The investigation is currently underway, with officials focused on uncovering the causes behind the catastrophic collapse. This incident has cast a somber shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory occasion.

