Kerala Governor Calls for Empathy-Driven Upliftment of Marginalised Communities
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar emphasized the need for genuine efforts, beyond symbolic gestures, to uplift Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Speaking at the Dalit progress conclave, he highlighted societal mindset changes as crucial for true progress and social recognition of marginalized groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:46 IST
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar stressed the importance of concrete actions to support Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, underscoring that progress has remained largely symbolic since independence.
In his address at the Dalit progress conclave, Governor Arlekar emphasized the need for empathy, urging society to change its mindset to truly uplift marginalized groups.
The Governor praised B R Ambedkar as 'Viswa Ratna' and called for recognizing the societal flaws that hinder true equality and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
