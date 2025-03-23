Kerala Governor Calls for Empathy-Driven Upliftment of Marginalised Communities

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar stressed the importance of concrete actions to support Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, underscoring that progress has remained largely symbolic since independence.

In his address at the Dalit progress conclave, Governor Arlekar emphasized the need for empathy, urging society to change its mindset to truly uplift marginalized groups.

The Governor praised B R Ambedkar as 'Viswa Ratna' and called for recognizing the societal flaws that hinder true equality and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)