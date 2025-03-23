Kaziranga Implements Eco-Friendly Solutions to Boost Anti-Poaching Efforts

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a renowned sanctuary known for protecting the one-horned rhinoceros, has introduced innovative measures to bolster its anti-poaching efforts. The park now features community kitchens and improved cooking stoves in 233 anti-poaching camps to ensure the health and efficiency of forest staff.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, the Field Director of the park, highlights the crucial role these camps play in conservation efforts. With one camp for every 5.82 square kilometers, this model boasts one of the highest concentrations of anti-poaching facilities in South Asia and Africa. Staffed by dedicated personnel, these camps are integral in keeping poachers at bay, a mission that remains vital despite declining incidents.

In addressing challenges such as remote accessibility and firewood dependency, the park is introducing efficient industry-manufactured wood stoves, significantly reducing emissions and improving cooking efficiency. Supported by Wildlife Trust of India's Rapid Action Project, 47 new stoves have been installed, with further assessments planned to expand this eco-friendly initiative.

